Sheriff’s office: Man arrested in Hertford after pursuit, unbuckled child and drugs found in car

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) — A man is facing numerous felony charges after he allegedly led deputies on a pursuit with an unbuckled child in the car Tuesday in Hertford, North Carolina.

The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office said Kentre’ Dillard was also found with crack cocaine and marijuana in his car.

The sheriff’s office said it received information that two people with outstanding warrants were at the Hertford Housing Authority on White Street on Tuesday.

Deputies arrived and saw the duo, Dillard and Destiny Gordon. They approached the white Dodge Magnum, which Dillard was driving, but he allegedly locked the doors and then put the car in reverse.

The sheriff’s office did not say where Gordon was at the time.

Deputies tried to stop the car, but it hit one of them.

Dillard then allegedly drove through the back lot of the housing complex and through a fence onto Church Street. Deputies pursued him until he got to Edenton Street, where he got out of the car and ran, the sheriff’s office said.

Dillard was apprehended about a block and a half from his car.

A search of the car revealed a “small child” in a car seat in the backseat who was unbuckled. They were not harmed.

The search also turned up several grams of crack cocaine and bags of marijuana.

Gordon arrived shortly after Dillard was arrested. She said she was the mother of the child.

Gordon was also arrested on charges that weren’t associated with the pursuit.

Dillard is charged with:

3 counts of felony probation violation out of Chowan County,

Felony breaking and entering,

Felony larceny,

Assault with a deadly weapon on a government official,

Resisting a public officer,

Operating a vehicle while attempting to elude law enforcement (felony),

Driving to endanger person/property (misdemeanor),

Driving while license revoked,

Child abuse (misdemeanor),

Failure to secure a child under 5 years old,

Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule ii,

Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana,

Maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances,

Possession of drug paraphernalia.