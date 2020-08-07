Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide of 9-year-old in Chowan County, need help identifying vehicle of interest

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Chowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the homicide of a 9-year-old who was shot and killed in July.

The incident happened on July 24 in Chowan County the intersection of US-17 and West Queen Street. Makiia Slade and her mother Shatory Hunter Slade were both shot. Slade was left severely wounded and Makiia died from the injuries, according to officials with the Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, footage from a camera was discovered that shows the victim’s vehicle leaving Cox Avenue just before the shooting. Immediately behind the victim’s vehicle is a Gold SUV.

Investigators are looking for any information in relation to this homicide. Anyone who recognizes the pictured vehicle or knows who drives is urged to contact the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office at 252-482-8484.

Gold SUV vehicle of interest in homicide

(Photo courtesy: Chowan County Sheriff’s Office)

