Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in Hertford County, NC

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Hertford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating homicide that occurred Monday night.

The call came in just after 10:30 p.m. to check the well being of a resident living in the 100 block of Buena Vista Road in Murfreesboro of Hertford County.

Deputies arrived at the residence of Tommy Rydell Parker, 58, and after knocking several times with no answer, they entered the home. Deputies found Parker on the floor unresponsive.

EMS was called and Parker was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Investigators said they determined that foul play was involved and the suspicious death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone that lives near Buena Vista Road who may have witnessed something relating to the crime, to contact the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office at 252-358-7805.

“We are working hard to solve this tragic case. if you know any information please help us so we can bring these people to justice, who are responsible for the death of a father, brother, uncle, and friend to many Mr. Tommy Rydell Parker. God Bless the family,” said officials in a statement released.

Latest News