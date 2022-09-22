WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — The State Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist in the investigation of a deputy-involved shooting in Bertie County, North Carolina.

Bertie County Sheriff John Holley announced in a press release that deputies responded to a call around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21 for service in the northeast region of the county. It was in reference to a possible suicide situation. Holley and several deputies arrived on the scene along with officers from the Aulander Police Department and the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office.

During the process, Holley said, “a Bertie County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a fatal shooting.” Holley said additional information would be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

The Roanoke-Chowan News Herald in Ahoskie reported that the incident involved a woman who was outside her home, holding a gun. Holley told the newspaper that deputies made several requests for the woman to drop the gun but she refused. As the woman walked toward the deputies while still holding the gun, a fatal shot was fired by one of the Bertie County Sheriff’s deputies.

This case remains under investigation.