ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Sharpsburg Mayor Robert Williams has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence, Rocky Mount Police said Thursday.

Police say around 4:26 p.m. on Dec. 21, officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department were notified by a citizen that a driver appeared to be driving while impaired. Officers responded to the report and conducted a traffic stop on S. Wesleyan Blvd.

During the stop, probable cause was found to charge Williams with DWI. He was arrested and taken to the magistrate’s office.

This is the second time Williams has been arrested and charged with DWI since he was elected as mayor.

In 2018, he was arrested and charged with DWI, gun possession, and other charges, just an hour after being elected mayor. He was convicted of that DWI, paid a fine and received a suspended sentence of 24 months of supervised probation and 30 days of electronic monitoring at home, according to the Nash County Clerk of Court.

Williams’ first court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 22.