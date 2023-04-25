OUTER BANKS, NC. (WAVY) – OCEARCH says they have located a couple of sharks along the North Carolina coast during their 45th ocean research expedition.

According to the non-profit’s Facebook page, they were able to sample, tag, and release sharks that were found around Cape Hatteras, Ocracoke Island, and Morehead.

OCEARCH says many white sharks use the waters around the Outer Banks as an overwintering and spring staging area before they head farther up north. They say a significant number of sharks can be found in this area from April to June.

The team at OCEARCH has been able to successfully tag 88 white sharks throughout the western North Atlantic and has collected data for over 24 science projects.

The expedition is taking place from April 17 to May 4.