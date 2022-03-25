GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week” is usually held in July. But North Carolina is having its own version this week with three tagged sharks currently visiting off the coast.

Ocearch.org is a global organization that conducts research on sharks. The organization states its mission on its website is to “accelerate the ocean’s return to balance and abundance through fearless innovations in critical scientific research, education, outreach and policy.”

One of the cool things about the organization is its ability to track sharks that have recently been tagged to help conduct the research. Once in a while, we’ll get a visit from one of those massive creatures, which always draws interest. This time, we have three sharks in the area that are being tracked.

(Ocearch.org website photo)

“Sarah” is the 632-pound juvenile female shark that’s hanging out closest to us. She made her trek from South Carolina into the Pamlico Sound on March 23 and was last pinged off the southern Hyde County coast just before 10 p.m. Thursday. She was initially tagged on Sept. 14 in Nova Scotia.

“Tancook” has been around a little longer. After visiting Hatteras Canyon, the 715-pound juvenile male shark also returned to the Pamlico Sound area on March 17 and was last spotted off the northern Hyde County coast just before 11 p.m. Thursday. This shark was initially tagged on Sept. 22 in Nova Scotia.

“Andromache,” an unweighted sub-adult female shark, was pinged off the coast of the Nags Head and Manteo area just before noon Friday. Before reaching this area, she had also been hanging out in the warmer waters of South Carolina. She was initially tagged in Cape Cod in August of 2020.

You can follow the sharks, get alerts when one is in the area and more from Ocearch.org.