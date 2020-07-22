Shallow channel depths reduce North Carolina’s Pamlico Sound Ferry schedule

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) – N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division announced on Wednesday that it will be reducing services on the Pamlico Sound Ferry due to critical shoaling issues in the ferry channel.

Service between Cedar Island, Swan Quarter and Ocracoke just outside of Ocracoke’s Silver Lake Harbor will be impacted by the shallow channel depths.

The daily ferry schedule on Pamlico Sound will be reduced by one trip each way between Ocracoke and both Cedar Island and Swan Quarter.

The following schedule begins Thursday, July 23:

Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 10:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 7:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Ferry officials said this schedule will remain in place until further notice. Reservation holders whose trips are affected by the change will be notified by email or phone.

The Army Corps of Engineers released a survey recently that shows water depths in Bigfoot Slough are as low as eight feet in areas which means the ferry system’s two largest vessels cannot travel the area safely.

The ferry channel in Bigfoot Slough is a federally maintained channel, meaning that any dredging that occurs must be performed by the Army Corps of Engineers. The Ferry Division has notified the Corps of the critical need for dredging in the area.

Latest News