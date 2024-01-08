NORTH CAROLINA, (WAVY) — Tuesday’s threat of inclement weather has prompted several North Carolina school districts to adjust their schedules, and the National Parks Service to announce park closures in the Outer Banks.

Tuesday will bring rain and storms to the area along with heavy wind gusts. Wind gusts will be 25-30 mph in the morning, and will reach 45-55 mph in the afternoon.

Several North Carolina school divisions have made adjustments to their Tuesday schedules.

Dare County Schools

Dare County Schools has made Tuesday, Jan. 9 a remote learning day for all students and an early dismissal day for staff. If weather conditions persist into Wednesday, Dare County School officials say they will update the community on Wednesday’s hours by noon Tuesday.

Hyde County Schools

Hyde County Schools will have an early release day Tuesday to allow students and staff to get home ahead of expected severe weather. Ocracoke School will dismiss at noon and Mattamuskeet School will do so at 12:30 p.m.

Afterschool and sports activities are canceled, also, along with the PTO meeting at Mattamuskeet. Students taking community college classes need to contact their professors to make them aware of the early release.

Currituck County Schools

Currituck County Schools has canceled all afterschool activities for Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Camden County Schools

Camden County Schools will release students at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday due to impending weather to allow for all of its buses to finish with their routes before the approaching heavy winds and rain.

All afterschool programs and school-sponsored activities are also canceled Tuesday.

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will operate on a three hour early release on Tuesday, Jan. 9. Additionally, all after school activities and the After School Enrichment Program has been cancelled for Tuesday.

Perquimans County Schools

Perquimans County Schools will dismiss students at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday due to the forecast of high sustained winds and wind gusts. All afterschool activities will also be canceled Tuesday.

The school division will be on a two-hour delay for Wednesday due to the high potential of flooding in low-lying areas, allowing for water to recede and for daylight to come before buses begin their routes.

National Park Service Sites

The National Park Service announced facilities at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and Wright Brothers National Memorial, will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to the anticipated weather impacts.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore

The Oregon Inlet Campground and all other visitor facilities will close at noon Tuesday.

Visitor facilities and the campgrounds will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday depending on storm impacts. Click here for operational updates.

Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and Wright Brothers National Memorial

Visitor facilities at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site will close at 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Wright Brothers National Memorial will close at 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Wright Brothers National Memorial and visitor facilities will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday depending on storm impacts. Click here for operational updates.