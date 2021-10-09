Several marijuana plants seized during search of Edenton home

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Police obtained several marijuana plants during a search of a home in Edenton Friday.
According to Edenton Police, officers with the department along with the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Court Street regarding a search warrant for narcotics.
During the incident, authorities located several marijuana plants inside the residence. Deputies also discovered two rooms that had been converted into indoor marijuana grow rooms. A firearm was also seized during the search warrant.
