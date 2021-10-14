Several arrested on drug charges in Elizabeth City area, 1 still wanted

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Several people were recently arrested on drug charges after an investigative operation in the Elizabeth City area.

It was conducted by the Albemarle Drug Task Force, which consists of law enforcement Elizabeth City Police Department, Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.

During a search warrant execution on one home at 1320 Horner St. and 310 S. Dyer St. in Elizabeth City, authorities found 50 grams of fentanyl and 80 grams of cocaine. They also seized a firearm and arrested Jermaine Armstrong. He was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Others arrested include Alan Mitchell (possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II drug), Deanna Evans (possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II drug) and Ronald Dashiell (possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II drug).

Ronald Dashiell (Courtesy of Albemarle Drug Task Force)

Deanna Evans (Courtesy of Albemarle Drug Task Force)

Alan Mitchell (Courtesy of Albemarle Drug Task Force)

Jermaine Armstrong (Courtesy of Albemarle Drug Task Force)

One suspect, Miguel Williams, is still wanted on charges of possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II drug.

Authorities didn’t share additional details, but said more charges could be coming.