DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Seven people were displaced after a fire damaged several townhouse units in Colington Island on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Crews from Colington, Kill Devil Hills and Nags Head fire departments were dispatched to a structure fire in the 100 block of Colington Point Dr.

There was heavy fire in the end unit of a three story, four-unit townhome, Colington Fire Chief Glenn Rainey reported. The incident evolved into a second alarm which required involvement from Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk and Roanoke Island fire departments.

After beginning the initial attack as the fire spread to neighboring units, firefighters were able to stop the blaze from reaching the opposite end unit, and limited damage to one of the middle units.

Courtesy: Colington Volunteer Fire Department Courtesy: Colington Volunteer Fire Department Courtesy: Colington Volunteer Fire Department

Two of the townhouse units suffered major damage, one suffered moderate and another had minor damages. Three units were occupied at the time of the fire. Six people safety evacuated the building, and no injuries were reported.

“Buildings and most belongings can be replaced,” said Rainey. “The way our departments work together on every incident, especially this one, always makes me proud.”