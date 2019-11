KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Some AT&T wireless customers in the area of Kill Devil Hills may not be able to use their phones, according to officials.

There has been damage to the company’s local service provider’s fiber line, resulting in an outage, AT&T spokeswoman Ann Elsas said Friday afternoon.

AT&T is working closely with the company to make repairs and restore service, Elsas said.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” she added.

