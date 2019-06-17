3 killed in crash on US 158 in Currituck County

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Three people died following a two-vehicle crash in Currituck County Monday morning.

North Carolina Highway Patrol said a car with four people inside was traveling northbound on U.S. 158 when it hit another vehicle with two people inside head-on near Edgewater Drive.

Troopers were called to the scene just before 7:30 a.m.

The driver of the first vehicle, Terrell Davis of Hertford, and a passenger, Kristopher Midget also of Hertford, died on scene.

Another passenger was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries. That passenger, 23-year-old Marquaize Hunter, later died.

The other passenger was OK and was not transported. The two people in the second vehicle were not transported, , highway patrol said.

A highway patrol spokesperson said the three who died in the crash were not wearing seat belts in the crash.

Highway patrol said Davis was at fault in the crash and no charges were filed.

The roadway was closed down for several hours after the crash.