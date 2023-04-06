ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation Department received $30,000 from Sentara Healthcare to built their first pickleball courts.

The money from Sentara is one of the many investments the community is making to support no only the residents in the hospital and doctor’s office, but also to proactively advocate their health and wellness.

“Just a few years ago, people didn’t even know what pickleball was; now we can’t build the courts fast enough!” said Parks and Rec Director Sean Clark. “We’re elated that Sentara is investing in our residents and helping them not only exercise, but have a lot of fun.”

According to a press release, the demand for pickleball is so strong that the department is hoping to build as many as four courts in the coming months.

They plan to build them on available green space next to the Elizabeth Street tennis courts.