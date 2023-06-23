ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Sentara Albemarle Medical Center has announced its new president, Teresa Watson (MHA).

Teresa Watson originally served as the faculty executive/president at the Atrium Health Lincoln in Lincolnton, N.C. She was also previously the Vice President of Operations at the same center.

Watson received her Bachelor of General Studies from Appalachian State University and her Master of Health Administration from the University of North Carolina.

Sentara Albemarle credits this previous experience as well as her longstanding commitment to rural health care as the reasons for her hiring into this prestigious position.

With this new position, Watson will also oversee the new Albemarle Regional Health Center Campus construction project and its projected opening in the winter of 2024/2025.