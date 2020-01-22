Sentara Albemarle hospital on lockdown due to potential threat

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Sentara Albemarle Medical Center is currently under a perimeter lockdown status.
A spokesperson with the hospital told WAVY News 10 the lockdown is due to a potential threat, but did not elaborate on the nature of the threat.
Annya Soucy said any visitors and patients must show a photo ID at the hospital entrance and outpatient locations.
The Elizabeth City Police Department responded to the hospital to investigate.
This is a developing situation. Stay with WAVY News 10 for updates.
