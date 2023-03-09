AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) — A second suspect has been arrested following a shooting at a North Carolina restaurant parking lot that left one man dead.

Officers with the Ahoskie Police Department arrested 18-year-old Rich Square resident Martavious Nykeem Fennell-Laskey Wednesday. He has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 21-year-old Ky’un Taylor in the parking lot of Los Amigos Mexican Restaurant on February 25.

Officers who responded to the scene found Taylor slumped over in the driver seat of a vehicle. He was sent to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Fennel-Laskey is expected to appear at Hertford County District Court Friday.

Just days prior, officers arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the shooting and charged the juvenile with first-degree murder.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information regarding the shooting to contact the Ahoskie Police Department at 252-332-5011.