NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department has arrested another individual in relation to the courthouse shooting that occurred Tuesday morning.

Police arrested and charged Da Jhanae Ty Ki Bryant, 22 of Vanceboro, with one count of accessory after the fact for first-degree homicide, and one count of accessory after the fact for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.

Bryant was placed in the Craven County Jail with a $1 million secured bond. She had a first appearance court on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Dakota Wright, 19, of Vanceboro, had his first court appearance at the Craven County Courthouse, the site of Tuesday’s shooting. He was ordered held without bond. He has been appointed an attorney, WNCT’s Claire Curry reports. His next court date is July 28.

Jordan Andre McDaniels, 23, of Bayboro, died Tuesday of his injuries after he was shot at the courthouse. Jaheem Dashawn McDaniels, 21, of Bayboro, was transported to ECU Health in Greenville and was listed in stable condition as of Wednesday morning, according to District Attorney Scott Thomas.

