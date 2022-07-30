NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach police, fire and other officials have been searching for a possible drowning victim not far from the location of another incident a couple of weeks ago.

Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry that North Topsail Beach officials, with help from the Coast Guard, responded to a call Friday afternoon. Officials said they were called to the area close to where another drowning victim, Antwaun Jackson, 40, of Jacksonville, was reported missing back on July 9.

His body was never found.

North Topsail Beach Fire Chief Chad Sword told Curry Saturday morning two people were caught in waves and one was saved. The other person was drug out into the Atlantic Ocean and not seen again.

“We received the call yesterday about quarter to five, two victims, two subjects in the water struggling to swim,” said Chad Sword, North Topsail Beach fire chief. “Fire and PD (police) were dispatched through to 911 Center.

“When a fire swimmer went in the water, he immediately was able to get to the younger victim, get him back in. By the time he reentered the water, the second victim had gone under.”

The search continued Saturday morning. Sword said those involved were there on a family vacation from all over the country. They were still notifying other family members before releasing the name of the victim or any other information.