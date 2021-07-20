Search is on for 2 after reported helicopter crash in Albemarle Sound

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard and other rescue crews are searching for two people after a reported helicopter crash in the area of the Albemarle Sound.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, a Coast Guard Jayhawk helicopter crew found helicopter debris in the water about 9 miles north of the Alligator River Bridge in the Albemarle Sound, just about 45 minutes after someone recovered a backpack with personal belongings about 3.5 miles south of the mouth of the Alligator River, the Coast Guard says.

A friend of the two men in the Robinson R44 helicopter that reportedly crash told the Coast Guard they had lost communication with the helicopter at 6:40 p.m.

The two men aboard had planned to land at the Dare County Regional Airport Monday night after taking off from Mecklenburg Brunswick Regional Airport.

These parties are all searching:

  • A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City
  • An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City
  • A 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Elizabeth City 
  • A N.C. Marine Patrol boatcrew 
  • N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission  
  • Tyrell County Sheriff’s Department

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

