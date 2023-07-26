EDENTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two out of the three persons of interest sought in connection to a Dollar General theft in Edenton have active warrants in other counties, according to officials.

On Tuesday, July 25, EPD responded to a Dollar General Store regarding a theft that took place the night before. The three persons of interest are: Nathan Thomas Harrell, William Charles Byrum and Laurie Ann Bass.

People of interest in theft of Dollar General. Courtesy: Edenton Police Department Photo Courtesy: Edenton Police Department White F-250 Ford truck with license plate number JLL-2014. Photo Courtesy: Edenton Police Department

Harrell has active warrants for a probation violation in Dare County and a failure to appear for driving while impaired in Tyrell County. Bass has active warrants for felony larceny.

The three were last seen driving a white F-250 Ford truck with license plate number JLL-2014. It is suspected the individuals are traveling back and forth between Dare County and Chowan County.