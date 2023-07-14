CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Cape Hatteras National Seashore is keeping count of sea turtle nests along their shorelines.

According to the National Park, sea turtles have reached the halfway point of their nesting season. As of Tuesday, July 11, there are 206 nests.

Here is the nest count broken down by sea turtle species:

Loggerhead: 191 nests

Green: 11 nests

Kemp’s Ridley: 3 nests

Leatherback: 1 nest.

The northernmost sea turtle nest in the national park is a Loggerhead nest laid on July 8, 2023. Photo courtesy of Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

In a Facebook post, Cape Hatteras National Seashore says they are on track for the season. Last year, the park had a total of 379 nests.

Find more information about the sea turtles and nests in Cape Hatteras National Seashore at the link here. They ask visitors to report all sea turtle or sea turtle activity sightings by calling 252-216-6892.