SCOTLAND COUNTY N.C. (WBTW) – A Laurel Hill man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly putting marijuana wax into a double fryer at the Hardee’s he worked at and sending obscene photos and videos to a minor.

According to deputies, Dasan Leviner, 19, was arrested at his residence after an ongoing investigation that led investigators to find multiple images, videos and sexual contact with a minor younger than 16.

Leviner is also accused of putting marijuana wax into a double fryer at a Hardee’s in Laurel Hill, according to deputies.

Leviner was charged with dissemination of obscene material to a minor under 16, second-degree exploitation of a minor, third-degree exploitation of a minor and contamination of food/drink by controlled substance.

He was booked into the Scotland Correctional Institute under a $2.5 million bond and has a court date set Thursday at 9:30 a.m.