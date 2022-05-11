CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A school bus carrying around 40 students to South Mecklenburg High School was involved in a serious head-on crash in south Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

CMS officials said the school bus and a dump truck crashed head-on near Sharonbrook Drive and Sharon Road West.

Images from the scene showed severe damage to the front of the bus.

CMS officials said the crash involved bus 222 which was carrying students to South Meck.

The bus was carrying around 40 students. 15 of those students were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The bus driver was also confirmed to have suffered injuries, officials said. All injuries to the students were non-life-threatening.

Medic reported that 17 people in total were hurt. One person had life-threatening injuries and another suffered serious injuries.

Charlotte Fire officials said it took an hour to free the driver of the dump truck from the vehicle. The bus driver was freed in 30 minutes.