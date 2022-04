GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A school bus caught fire Wednesday morning in Gates County.

It broke down sometime around 7 or 7:15 a.m. due to a mechanical issue, Gates school officials said.

The children were evacuated off the bus.

Gates Rescue and EMS checked out the children and they were all safe.

The students were able to make it safely to school Wednesday morning.

The location of the fire was not immediately released.