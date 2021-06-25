SBI investigates fatal deputy-involved shooting in Pitt County, NC

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Pitt County deputies are on administrative leave following a Thursday night incident, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a domestic call at 5505 River Creek Drive around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. They found a 48-year-old armed man. Deputies engaged the suspect and then fired their guns, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect, who has not been identified, died at the scene. The deputies sustained no physical injuries.

Both deputies have been placed on administrative leave with pay, as is standard procedure in such cases. Sheriff Paula Dance immediately requested the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation to respond and conduct the independent investigation, as is also standard procedure. The names of the deputies and deceased are being withheld at this time.

“It’s always an unfortunate situation when we respond to these types of calls, especially with the use of a firearm being brandished and our officers taking the appropriate measures to save their lives and the lives of others,” Dance said.