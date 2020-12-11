‘S-Bridge’ in Hertford of Perquimans County to close for concrete placement

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) – The N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) says contractors will be closing the Hertford “S-Bridge” on U.S. 17 Business this weekend for road work.

The closure will be between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 12.

A statement released by NCDOT says it is to allow for a concrete pump truck to be placed in the existing roadway for pouring concrete as part of the new bridge deck — part of a $57 million project to upgrade U.S. 17 Business/N.C. 37 between Hertford and Winfall in Northern Perquimans County.

In the town of Hertford, a single barricade will be placed in the travel lane at Grubb Street advising motorists of the bridge closure and multiple barriers will be placed on the bridge approach to prevent vehicles from crossing the bridge.

On the Winfall side of the bridge, barricades will be placed at the intersection of Winfall Boulevard and Creek Drive. In addition, portable message boards will be placed on U.S. 17 in both directions advising motorists of Saturday’s closure.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov.