MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A roofer who was working on top of the Morehead City Library died from his injuries when he fell Wednesday morning, Morehead City officials have said.

Emergency crews responded to 202 South 8th St. at 8:26 a.m. to a report of a contractor who fell off the library’s roof while working. Alizé Proisy, communications director for the Town of Morehead City, said the roofer, Miguel Trinidad Delgado, 36, of Beulaville, was taken to Carteret Health Care, where he died from his injuries.

Proisy said A-D’s Metal Roofing Company out of Morehead City was hired to replace the Morehead City Library roof. Work began on July 24. The Occupational Safety & Health Administration will be conducting an investigation.

The Morehead City Library will be closed Wednesday.