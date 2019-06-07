Robbery reported at Kitty Hawk convenience store

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) – A break-in was reported at a Kitty Hawk convenience store early Friday morning.

The robbery occurred just after 1 a.m. at the Handee Hugo convenience store at the corner of NC 12 and Ocean Boulevard in Kitty Hawk, NC.

The currently unidentified suspect is described as having brown hair, a beard and “what appears to be a snake or scorpion tattoo on his interior right forearm” in a news release from the Kitty Hawk Police Department.

The suspect stole merchandise from the store.

The Kitty Hawk Police Department urges anyone who may be able to identify the suspect or has additional information on the robbery to contact the department at (252) 261-3895, after hours at (252) 473-3444, or send a private message.