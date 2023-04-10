DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is extending its thanks to Richard Childress Racing for the major part they played in bringing an abducted teenage girl home safely.

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons holds up a photo of child abduction suspect Elijah Kennedy during an April 6 news conference. (WGHP)

The 15-year-old victim was found in Bristol, Pennsylvania, nearly 500 miles away from her home after being abducted by Elijah Kennedy, 28.

The victim had last been seen at her Thomasville home on March 29. Kennedy is being charged with child abduction and felonious restraint.

Deputies say that RCR assisted them in quickly bringing the victim home safely by donating a plane and pilots to fly detectives to Pennsylvania and back to North Carolina.

Childress and his racing team are based in Davidson County. Prolific NASCAR stars such as Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch are RCR drivers.

The DCSO released the following statement thanking Childress and the entire RCR team for their support:

“The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, and Sheriff Richie Simmons want to extend a heartfelt thank you to Richard Childress, and Richard Childress Racing. Richard Childress assisted the Sheriff’s office by donating a plane and pilots to fly our detectives to Pennsylvania to pick up the 15 year old female that was recovered early this morning. The pilots then flew the group back to reunite the 15 year old with her family. Richard Childress Racing calls Davidson County home, and gives to the community unselfishly. Thank you!!!” Statement from the DCSO on Facebook

Sheriff Simmons says that the teen victim was found in good condition and is healthy.