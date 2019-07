KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) – Inka, a retired K-9 police officer for the Kill Devil Hills Police Department, has passed away.

The department made the announcement in a Facebook post on Friday morning. The post also stated that Inka had a “very successful career” with the department.

Since her retirement, Inka had been living with her handler, former Kill Devil Hills Officer C. Craddock.