Retailers and malls allowed to open ‘may lose money at 50 percent volume,’ expert says

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As states begin to move toward reopening parts of their economies, not all retailers may initially open up, even if they are legally allowed to.

On Friday at 5 p.m. brick-and-mortar, non-essential retail stores will be allowed to do business again in North Carolina, as long as the number of shoppers in their operating space doesn’t exceed 50 percent of the maximum capacity.

From the small main street boutiques to major multi-level department stores, business doors have been locked across the United States since mid-March in order to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

However heading into Mothers Day weekend, not one Macy’s, Dillards, JC Penney, Kohl’s or Nordstrom store plans to welcome back customers just yet.

“Retailers generally do not make money at 50-percent volume and in fact, they may lose money at 50 percent volume,” said Nick Egelanian, founder of SiteWorks Retail Real Estate.

In a presentation sent to shareholders last week, Macy’s Jeff Gennette, chairman and CEO, explained that for a store to reopen it must be “financially attractive.”

Macy’s which furloughed the majority of its 130,000 employees in March, has announced plans to reopen stores slowly with enhanced cleaning and social distancing procedures.

But Egelanian said not to be surprised if some stores don’t reopen at all.

“This will knock a whole bunch of retail out of commission when we are all said and done,” Egelanian said. “[Green Street Advisors] projected that 50 percent of the remaining department stores would disappear in the next five years, this is before the pandemic hit. They have since updated that and cut it to two years…”

