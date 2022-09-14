FOUNTAIN, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents in the Town of Fountain are shocked by high electric bills in the past few months. Jumping from $400 to $600 to nearly $900 for some residents in the month of August, they’re worried they won’t be able to afford those bills.

The town says rates did increase for customers over the last year, a 4.99% increase for electricity, an 8% increase for water, and a 5% increase for sewage, all of which are purchased from other towns and counties in the area. But the town says those increases aren’t the cause of higher bills. Town officials say older homes and window air-conditioning units are to blame. A statement from Fountain officials said, “July, August, and September are our peak summer months, utility bills on average are higher during these months. Some of our customer’s kilowatt per hour usages almost doubled from their previous month’s readings.”

We spoke to two residents who say they know of at least 15 others experiencing similar bill increases.

“It started off with maybe like a $50, $60 increase, and you’re like ‘OK, maybe it’s just because it’s hot.’ And then it went from like $50, $60 to like $120. Now it’s like over $200, $300, and it just keeps going up, keeps going up, it’s crazy,” one resident told WNCT.

She told WNCT her bill was around $520, where it normally sits anywhere from $240 to $280, she said.

Another resident’s bill is nearly $900. Her home utility bill for July was $672.87. For the month of August, that bill is $881.86.

The residents we spoke to say they don’t agree with the town’s assessment. They’ve lived in these homes for 4-5 years with no similar increases or drastic lifestyle changes. They’re trying everything to minimize that bill.

One resident said, “I mean I keep everything off. The only thing that runs in my house is literally my air conditioner, my refrigerator and my freezer. Other than that, nothing at all. We take the same amount of showers, we wear the same amount of clothes. When we go to the town they’re like, ‘Oh well, you’re taking showers.’ OK, we take the same amount of showers, you know, and they’re like, ‘Well, it’s hot.”

One resident has begun making small payments on the bill. Both say they are nervous for the next bill to arrive.

“At the end of the day, I mean, you’re not going to get no more than what you bring home last month or another month when you’re on a fixed income. But then when your bills are more than $200, $300 more than what you expected, it’s like ‘What am I supposed to do?’ So yeah, it’s like, you’ve got to sacrifice this, or you’re going to be sitting without power.” Town of Fountain resident

The town says they are members of Electricities, who offer energy audits to customers, something the town says they would be glad to help residents set up.

Full statement from the Town of Fountain: