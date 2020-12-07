Residents in the Town of Hertford should boil water until further notice

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) — The Town of Hertford is warning its residents to boil their water due to a treatment plant shutdown.

Water consumers hooked up to Town of Hertford Public Utilities are experiencing periods of low pressure and outages in the water distribution system, town officials said Monday.

The water notice doesn’t apply to Perquimans County residents, only the Town of Hertford.

“Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system,” the town said.

Customers should boil all water for at least one minute if it’s used for human consumption such as drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation.

Customers can also use bottled water.

The boil advisory will be in effect until the town issues further communication on the matter.