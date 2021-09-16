Rep. Cawthorn warned after bringing knife to Henderson Co. School Board meeting

HENDERSON CO., NC (WSPA) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said Congressman Madison Cawthorn was warned after he brought a knife to a school board meeting.

According to the sheriff’s office, they were made aware of photos and allegations concerning Rep. Cawthorn’s alleged possession of a knife at a Henderson County School Board meeting on September 13.

The sheriff’s office said it is not uncommon for a deputy to issue a verbal warning and have the knife or the person removed from the premises when a person inadvertently possesses a knife on educational property.

Deputies said that Rep. Cawthorn is now aware that the administrative offices of the school system are considered educational property and that no weapons are allowed.

Democrat Jay Carey, who announced his intention to run for Rep. Cawthorn’s seat, posted photos on social media showing what he said was the knife under Rep. Cawthorn’s wheelchair.