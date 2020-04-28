ReOpen NC to protest today as NCGA reconvenes, 1 day after leader announced COVID-19 diagnosis

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lawmakers will be back at the General Assembly Tuesday as protesters once again take to the streets of downtown Raleigh to protest the state’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

This will be the third week in a row the ReOpen NC group will gather to protest downtown.

These have been heated protests with lots of emotion. Some in attendance have been business owners impacted by the stay-at-home order and others who have come to the protests were health professionals on the front lines of the pandemic who wanted to make it known that protesters need to stay home.

Tuesday’s protest comes the day after one of the group’s leaders announced she had tested positive for COVID-19 weeks earlier. She said she will not be in attendance today.

The ReOpen NC group wants Gov. Roy Cooper to cancel North Carolina’s stay-at-home order.

The crowd was much bigger last Tuesday than the Tuesday before.

People from across the state are showing up for these rallies through downtown.

Some protesters are pushing for Cooper to immediately drop the order and begin to “reopen” the state’s economy as soon as possible.

Protesters have said they’re concerned about the long-term economic impact of the shutdown, including some business owners worried about how to get going again. Others at the protests have said the order is equivalent to “tyranny.”

Those in favor of the stay-at-home order say reopening too fast would go against the advice of medical experts who have said it will undo the progress that’s been made so far in slowing the spread of the virus.

All of this is happening as lawmakers come back to work today. Today’s agenda includes handling the state’s financial woes brought on by the pandemic.

