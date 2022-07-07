A segment of the new N.C.12 bridge at the North Carolina Outer Banks. NCDOT photo via WAVY-TV.

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation is giving drivers a heads up about a long-term rehab project starting later this month.

The Washington Baum Bridge, known locally as Pirates Cove Bridge, will be getting improvements done as part of a $21.3 million project.

The project will improve the overall lifespan of the bridge and will include correcting bumps on the existing bridge deck, replacing bridge joints, as well as repairing concrete in the structure.

Initial work will be done on the underside of the bridge, meaning there will be no lane closures for the first several months of the project. The contract also prohibits daytime or weekend lane closures between May 15 and September 15 of any year.

The project is expected to be complete by the fall of 2025. Real-time information can be found on DriveNC.gov or on the NCDOT social media.