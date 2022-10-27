GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch.

But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.

Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in North Carolina using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.

1 / 39Biswaphotograhy // Shutterstock

American Shad

– Weight: 7 lbs 15 oz

– Location: Tar River

– Record set by R.S. Proctor in 1974

2 / 39M Huston // Shutterstock

Blue Catfish

– Weight: 85 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Lake Norman

– Record set by Joel Lineberger in 2004

3 / 39dcwcreations // Shutterstock

Bluegill Sunfish

– Weight: 4 lbs 5 oz

– Location: not available

– Record set by Danny Case in 1967

4 / 39Miroslav Halama // Shutterstock

Bowfin

– Weight: 17 lbs 15 oz

– Location: Black River

– Record set by Gregory A. Demery Sr. in 1997

5 / 39slowmotiongli // Shutterstock

Brook Trout

– Weight: 7 lbs 7 oz

– Location: Raven Fork

– Record set by G.L. Marshall Jr. in 1980

6 / 39slowmotiongli // Shutterstock

Brown Bullhead

– Weight: 3 lbs 12 oz

– Location: Buckhall Creek

– Record set by Gregory D. Hughes in 1997

7 / 39Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock

Brown Trout

– Weight: 24 lbs 10 oz

– Location: Nantahala River

– Record set by Rober L. Dyer in 1998

8 / 39Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock

Carp

– Weight: 48 lbs 0 oz

– Location: private pond

– Record set by William Houston Jr. in 1986

9 / 39Michael Sundberg // Shutterstock

Chain Pickerel

– Weight: 8 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Gaston Reservoir

– Record set by John H. Leonard in 1968

10 / 39Aleron Val // Shutterstock

Channel Catfish

– Weight: 40 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Fontana Reservoir

– Record set by P.P. Paine in 1971

11 / 39dcwcreations // Shutterstock

Crappie

– Weight: 4 lbs 15 oz

– Location: Asheboro City Lake #4

– Record set by Dean Dixon in 1980

12 / 39M Huston // Shutterstock

Flathead Catfish

– Weight: 78 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Cape Fear River

– Record set by Brian Newberger in 2005

13 / 39dmitro2009 // Shutterstock

Flier Sunfish

– Weight: 1 lbs 5 oz

– Location: private pond

– Record set by Douglas N. McCall in 1990

14 / 39Roxana Gonzalez // Shutterstock

Freshwater Drum

– Weight: 13 lbs 22 oz

– Location: Kerr Lake

– Record set by Henry W. Proctor, Sr in 2003

15 / 39Vladimir Wrangel // Shutterstock

Grass Carp

– Weight: 68 lbs 12 oz

– Location: Summerlins Pond – Leland

– Record set by David W. Stowell in 1998

16 / 39M Huston // Shutterstock

Green Sunfish

– Weight: 1 lbs 14 oz

– Location: Private pond

– Record set by Sean Vanderburg in 2008

17 / 39Canva

Hickory Shad

– Weight: 4 lbs 1 oz

– Location: Pitchkettle Creek

– Record set by Trey Maroules in 2004

18 / 39Pierre Rebollar // Shutterstock

Largemouth Bass

– Weight: 15 lbs 14 oz

– Location: private pond

– Record set by William H. Wofford in 1991

19 / 39Mikhail Blajenov // Shutterstock

Longnose Gar

– Weight: 15 lbs 6 oz

– Location: Intracoastal Waterway

– Record set by Kelly WIlliams in 2009

20 / 39M Huston // Shutterstock

Muskellunge

– Weight: 41 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Lake Adger

– Record set by Richard W. Dodd in 2001

21 / 39FedBul // Shutterstock

Northern Pike

– Weight: 11 lbs 13 oz

– Location: Lake James

– Record set by Keith Gilliam in 1978

22 / 39Glass and Nature // Shutterstock

Pumpkinseed Sunfish

– Weight: 1 lbs 6 oz

– Location: Trent River

– Record set by John Koonce in 2003

23 / 39Canva

Rainbow Trout

– Weight: 16 lbs 5 oz

– Location: not available

– Record set by Terry L. Gregory in 1989

24 / 39M Huston // Shutterstock

Redbreast Sunfish

– Weight: 1 lbs 12 oz

– Location: Big Swamp

– Record set by Ronald Stanley in 1983

25 / 39Clint H // Shutterstock

Redear Sunfish

– Weight: 4 lbs 15 oz

– Location: not available

– Record set by Travis Jackson in 2008

26 / 39David Cartier // Shutterstock

Redeye Bass

– Weight: 1 lbs 14 oz

– Location: Deep River – Carbonton

– Record set by Robert W. Lytton in 1998

27 / 39Duane Raver // Wikimedia Commons

Redfin Pickerel

– Weight: 2 lbs 4 oz

– Location: Gallberry Swamp

– Record set by Edward C. Davis in 1997

28 / 39Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock

Sauger

– Weight: 5 lbs 15 oz

– Location: Norman Lake

– Record set by David Shook in 1971

29 / 39CSNafzger // Shutterstock

Smallmouth Bass

– Weight: 10 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Hiwassee Reservoir

– Record set by Archie Lampkin in 1951

30 / 39Ohio DNR // Wikimedia Commons

Smallmouth Buffalo

– Weight: 88 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Lake Wylie

– Record set by Tony Crawford in 1993

31 / 39Sean McVey // Shutterstock

Spotted Bass

– Weight: 6 lbs 5 oz

– Location: Lake Norman

– Record set by Eric M. Weir in 2003

32 / 39slowmotiongli // Shutterstock

Striped Bass

– Weight: 66 lbs

– Location: Hiwassee Reservoir

– Record set by Tyler Shields in 2012

33 / 39Jennifer de Graaf // Shutterstock

Tiger Muskellunge

– Weight: 33 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Lake James

– Record set by Gary D. Nanney in 1988

34 / 39wwwarjag //Shutterstock

Walleye

– Weight: 13 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Lake Chatuge

– Record set by Lamar L. Cofer in 1986

35 / 39Bclegg77 // Wikimedia Commons

Warmouth

– Weight: 1 lbs 13 oz

– Location: McLeods Pond

– Record set by Emma Sears in 1976

36 / 39Apostrophe // Shutterstock

White Bass

– Weight: 5 lbs 14 oz

– Location: Kerr Reservoir

– Record set by Jim King in 1986

37 / 39M Huston // Shutterstock

White Catfish

– Weight: 13 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Lake James

– Record set by Jerry W. Bentley in 1990

38 / 39M Huston // Shutterstock

White Perch

– Weight: 2 lbs 15 oz

– Location: Falls of the Neuse Reservoir

– Record set by Bob G. Williams, Jr. in 2001

39 / 39John Piekos // Shutterstock

Yellow Perch

– Weight: 2 lbs 9 oz

– Location: Indiantown Creek

– Record set by Evelyn G. Ethridge in 1990