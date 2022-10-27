GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch.
But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in North Carolina using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.
1 / 39Biswaphotograhy // Shutterstock
American Shad
– Weight: 7 lbs 15 oz
– Location: Tar River
– Record set by R.S. Proctor in 1974
2 / 39M Huston // Shutterstock
Blue Catfish
– Weight: 85 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Lake Norman
– Record set by Joel Lineberger in 2004
3 / 39dcwcreations // Shutterstock
Bluegill Sunfish
– Weight: 4 lbs 5 oz
– Location: not available
– Record set by Danny Case in 1967
4 / 39Miroslav Halama // Shutterstock
Bowfin
– Weight: 17 lbs 15 oz
– Location: Black River
– Record set by Gregory A. Demery Sr. in 1997
5 / 39slowmotiongli // Shutterstock
Brook Trout
– Weight: 7 lbs 7 oz
– Location: Raven Fork
– Record set by G.L. Marshall Jr. in 1980
6 / 39slowmotiongli // Shutterstock
Brown Bullhead
– Weight: 3 lbs 12 oz
– Location: Buckhall Creek
– Record set by Gregory D. Hughes in 1997
7 / 39Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock
Brown Trout
– Weight: 24 lbs 10 oz
– Location: Nantahala River
– Record set by Rober L. Dyer in 1998
8 / 39Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock
Carp
– Weight: 48 lbs 0 oz
– Location: private pond
– Record set by William Houston Jr. in 1986
9 / 39Michael Sundberg // Shutterstock
Chain Pickerel
– Weight: 8 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Gaston Reservoir
– Record set by John H. Leonard in 1968
10 / 39Aleron Val // Shutterstock
Channel Catfish
– Weight: 40 lbs 8 oz
– Location: Fontana Reservoir
– Record set by P.P. Paine in 1971
11 / 39dcwcreations // Shutterstock
Crappie
– Weight: 4 lbs 15 oz
– Location: Asheboro City Lake #4
– Record set by Dean Dixon in 1980
12 / 39M Huston // Shutterstock
Flathead Catfish
– Weight: 78 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Cape Fear River
– Record set by Brian Newberger in 2005
13 / 39dmitro2009 // Shutterstock
Flier Sunfish
– Weight: 1 lbs 5 oz
– Location: private pond
– Record set by Douglas N. McCall in 1990
14 / 39Roxana Gonzalez // Shutterstock
Freshwater Drum
– Weight: 13 lbs 22 oz
– Location: Kerr Lake
– Record set by Henry W. Proctor, Sr in 2003
15 / 39Vladimir Wrangel // Shutterstock
Grass Carp
– Weight: 68 lbs 12 oz
– Location: Summerlins Pond – Leland
– Record set by David W. Stowell in 1998
16 / 39M Huston // Shutterstock
Green Sunfish
– Weight: 1 lbs 14 oz
– Location: Private pond
– Record set by Sean Vanderburg in 2008
17 / 39Canva
Hickory Shad
– Weight: 4 lbs 1 oz
– Location: Pitchkettle Creek
– Record set by Trey Maroules in 2004
18 / 39Pierre Rebollar // Shutterstock
Largemouth Bass
– Weight: 15 lbs 14 oz
– Location: private pond
– Record set by William H. Wofford in 1991
19 / 39Mikhail Blajenov // Shutterstock
Longnose Gar
– Weight: 15 lbs 6 oz
– Location: Intracoastal Waterway
– Record set by Kelly WIlliams in 2009
20 / 39M Huston // Shutterstock
Muskellunge
– Weight: 41 lbs 8 oz
– Location: Lake Adger
– Record set by Richard W. Dodd in 2001
21 / 39FedBul // Shutterstock
Northern Pike
– Weight: 11 lbs 13 oz
– Location: Lake James
– Record set by Keith Gilliam in 1978
22 / 39Glass and Nature // Shutterstock
Pumpkinseed Sunfish
– Weight: 1 lbs 6 oz
– Location: Trent River
– Record set by John Koonce in 2003
23 / 39Canva
Rainbow Trout
– Weight: 16 lbs 5 oz
– Location: not available
– Record set by Terry L. Gregory in 1989
24 / 39M Huston // Shutterstock
Redbreast Sunfish
– Weight: 1 lbs 12 oz
– Location: Big Swamp
– Record set by Ronald Stanley in 1983
25 / 39Clint H // Shutterstock
Redear Sunfish
– Weight: 4 lbs 15 oz
– Location: not available
– Record set by Travis Jackson in 2008
26 / 39David Cartier // Shutterstock
Redeye Bass
– Weight: 1 lbs 14 oz
– Location: Deep River – Carbonton
– Record set by Robert W. Lytton in 1998
27 / 39Duane Raver // Wikimedia Commons
Redfin Pickerel
– Weight: 2 lbs 4 oz
– Location: Gallberry Swamp
– Record set by Edward C. Davis in 1997
28 / 39Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock
Sauger
– Weight: 5 lbs 15 oz
– Location: Norman Lake
– Record set by David Shook in 1971
29 / 39CSNafzger // Shutterstock
Smallmouth Bass
– Weight: 10 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Hiwassee Reservoir
– Record set by Archie Lampkin in 1951
30 / 39Ohio DNR // Wikimedia Commons
Smallmouth Buffalo
– Weight: 88 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Lake Wylie
– Record set by Tony Crawford in 1993
31 / 39Sean McVey // Shutterstock
Spotted Bass
– Weight: 6 lbs 5 oz
– Location: Lake Norman
– Record set by Eric M. Weir in 2003
32 / 39slowmotiongli // Shutterstock
Striped Bass
– Weight: 66 lbs
– Location: Hiwassee Reservoir
– Record set by Tyler Shields in 2012
33 / 39Jennifer de Graaf // Shutterstock
Tiger Muskellunge
– Weight: 33 lbs 8 oz
– Location: Lake James
– Record set by Gary D. Nanney in 1988
34 / 39wwwarjag //Shutterstock
Walleye
– Weight: 13 lbs 8 oz
– Location: Lake Chatuge
– Record set by Lamar L. Cofer in 1986
35 / 39Bclegg77 // Wikimedia Commons
Warmouth
– Weight: 1 lbs 13 oz
– Location: McLeods Pond
– Record set by Emma Sears in 1976
36 / 39Apostrophe // Shutterstock
White Bass
– Weight: 5 lbs 14 oz
– Location: Kerr Reservoir
– Record set by Jim King in 1986
37 / 39M Huston // Shutterstock
White Catfish
– Weight: 13 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Lake James
– Record set by Jerry W. Bentley in 1990
38 / 39M Huston // Shutterstock
White Perch
– Weight: 2 lbs 15 oz
– Location: Falls of the Neuse Reservoir
– Record set by Bob G. Williams, Jr. in 2001
39 / 39John Piekos // Shutterstock
Yellow Perch
– Weight: 2 lbs 9 oz
– Location: Indiantown Creek
– Record set by Evelyn G. Ethridge in 1990