NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a new historic marker at New Bern’s Union Point Park.

It recognizes a Guinness Book of World Records accomplishment that was broken over a decade ago. Tommy Moore, the former owner of Moores Olde Tyme Barbecue, broke the record for the world’s largest open-face sandwich back on July 4, 2010. It was also the 300th anniversary celebration for the city.

Moore said he wanted the marker to acknowledge the wonderful people in the community who helped make the accomplishment possible.

(WNCT photo)

“I wanted to bring as much attention to our fair city as possible during the 300th anniversary celebration because of New Bern,” Moore said. “It isn’t just about its beauty, and its bricks and mortar but it’s about the people that live here.

“And that’s what makes New Bern such a great place. And that marker that we have here commemorates that.”

Moore encourages people walking around the park to check out the marker and see all who are recognized.