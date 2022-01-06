Rare albino deer spotted again in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – For the second time in two months, a rare albino deer was spotted in Durham.

Lizzie Wilkinson said she recently moved to the area and had hoped to see the deer after reading about November’s sighting on CBS17.com.

Wilkinson said she saw the deer on Thursday around 1:30 p.m. in east Durham.

“I can’t believe I’m seeing this,” Wilkinson can be heard saying on video she shared of the deer.

(Lizzie Wilkinson)

She described the moment as “amazing and magical.”

In mid-November, the deer was spotted in North Durham near the Eno River.

According to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, albinism is exceedingly rare and may only be observed in one in every 30,000 deer.

While there are no restrictions on hunting albino deer in North Carolina, many hunters believe that anyone who kills a white deer will experience a long run of bad luck.