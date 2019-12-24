Rapper DaBaby detained in Charlotte hours after giving away toys to children

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: DaBaby performs onstage at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was detained in North Carolina hours after he gave away toys to children and shortly after his concert.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police issued citations to the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resisting an officer Monday night, news outlets reported.

Kirk told reporters he believes officers unlawfully searched his car while he was on stage at Bojangles Arena. Video obtained by WCNC-TV reportedly shows the rapper being detained in the parking lot. He says officers target him every time he comes to Charlotte.

.@DaBabyDaBaby said, "Every time. There's nobody when I pull up in the parking lot, the second I get out the car, 15 cops come around — can I borrow your microphone? **Grabs mic** — Shining it into the car windows… they follow me, they pull us over for not reason…" @wcnc pic.twitter.com/oWf0XonP5R — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) December 24, 2019

“They follow me, they pull us over for no reason, they search our cars,” Kirk said.

Police have not yet issued a response to Kirk’s claims that he’s been targeted by the department, according to WCNC-TV.

Before the concert, Kirk gave 200 toys to underprivileged children in Charlotte, news outlets reported.