Raleigh imposing curfew starting Monday night amid protests

Raleigh Police block Fayetteville Street at Hargett Street as they work to return order after a night of violent demonstrations early Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C., as people nationwide protested the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s capital city will be enacting a curfew starting Monday night. The move comes after two nights of protests over the death of George Floyd that led to street fires, store break-ins, and fireworks being thrown at police officers.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told the News & Observer she decided to impose the curfew for the safety of the city’s residents.

Protests in the city Sunday night led to direct confrontations with police and tear gas being released by officers to disperse crowds. Several offices and businesses also had their windows smashed. WRAL-TV reports this includes the state’s archives and Transportation department buildings.

Police said the National Guard was deployed in Raleigh.

More on WAVY’s coverage of the George Floyd protests here.