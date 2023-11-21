EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – The town of Edenton will hold three public hearings to gauge public input on proposed street changes.

The Edenton town council meeting will take place on Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Council Chambers on 504 S. Broad Street to discuss the possible street changes.

The three proposed changes include: N. Broad Street Road Diet – Striping Proposal: This would change broad street from four lanes to two lanes with one center turn lane and a bike lane on each side, from Virginia Road to Church Street. This would accommodate growing bike traffic and calm speeding vehicle traffic on Broad Street.

– Striping Proposal: This would change broad street from four lanes to two lanes with one center turn lane and a bike lane on each side, from Virginia Road to Church Street. This would accommodate growing bike traffic and calm speeding vehicle traffic on Broad Street. Granville Street and W. Albemarle/Dr. MLK Jr. Ave – Four-way intersection stop: Due to increasing speeding concerns and the number of collisions at this intersection. The proposal would add stop signs to Granville Street both northbound and southbound.

– Four-way intersection stop: Due to increasing speeding concerns and the number of collisions at this intersection. The proposal would add stop signs to Granville Street both northbound and southbound. Terry Ave. and Robin Lane – Four-way intersection stop: Due to the increasing speeding concerns and kids safety in the area of this intersection. This proposal would add two new stop signs to the intersection, bringing the total to four.

The public is encouraged to participate in the public hearings. Residents are also able to make further comments during the public comment period at the Dec. 12 regular council meeting.