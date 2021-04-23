Elizabeth City Council votes to petition for release of body camera footage from deputy-involved shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Protests are taking place for the third straight day after Andrew Brown was killed by law enforcement during the execution of a search warrant Wednesday in Elizabeth City.

Protesters are demanding the release of body camera footage of the incident. Witnesses say Brown was shot as he was driving away.

“The fact that an officer shot him — for what? Shoot the tires. Apparently people said they were shooting from the front and shooting from the back. you could have hit the other officer like that,” said his brother Antron Brown.

On Friday, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said seven deputies are on administrative leave following the shooting.

Another three deputies have resigned since Wednesday, he said.

The sheriff said the body camera video could be released within the next couple days, WAVY’s Jason Marks reports.

The release of the body camera footage requires a court order, under North Carolina law.

The Elizabeth City Council held an emergency meeting starting at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The City Council voted unanimously during the meeting to petition the Pasquotank County sheriff to release the body camera video. If the request is denied, the city attorney is directed to go to a superior court to request an order for release.

WAVY has also joined a media coalition to petition the court in Pasquotank to release the video.

The meeting was off to contentious start after Councilman Darius Horton didn’t ask Mayor Bettie Parker and others if Brown’s family members could come in. Currently, council chambers are closed to the public because of COVID-19,.

The city attorney said during the meeting that he doesn’t think the city has much standing to legally request release of body camera video, but Horton moved to do it anyway to “send a message.”

In the meantime, protesters have blocked off Ehringhaus Street, a major roadway in town, to demand transparency.

Follow WAVY’s Jason Marks and Brett Hall for more coverage today.