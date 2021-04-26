Protesters temporarily shut down bridge in Elizabeth City following death of Andrew Brown Jr., man killed by law enforcement

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Protesters in Elizabeth City are going on their sixth day of marches demanding the release of the video camera footage of the law enforcement killing of Andrew Brown Jr.

As of 12:40 p.m. Monday, WAVY’s Kayla Gaskins was reporting that protesters have shut down the bridge over the Pasquotank River between Elizabeth City and Camden County.

Around 1:40 p.m., the Camden County Sheriff’s Office stated that the bridge had reopened to traffic.

Local deputies and police officers were diverting traffic and asking drivers to avoid the area at the peak of the protests.

Earlier in the day, both Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County declared a state of emergency ahead of the release of the camera footage of the law enforcement killing of Andrew Brown Jr. last week.

The order went into effect at 8 a.m. and will continue indefinitely. City offices are closed and local schools are doing remote learning until the end of the week.

Brown was shot and killed by deputies last week during the execution of a search warrant. Witnesses said he was driving away at the time.

Brown’s family was expected to view the footage Monday morning.

“We hope this occurs today, but the actual time will be driven by the completion of the redactions, ” said Pasquotank County Attorney R. Michael Cox. However, attorneys for the Brown family are demanding the footage be released unredacted.

An update from WAVY’s Jason Marks stated that the family is expected to view the footage at 1:30 p.m.

