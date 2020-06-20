Protesters pull down Confederate monuments in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A group of protesters pulled down two Confederate statues in downtown Raleigh Friday evening.

Ropes were tied around two smaller statues that are part of the monument that includes a larger statue at the top. The statue is located at Salisbury and Hillsborough streets.

Around 7:30 p.m., several people tried to pull down the smaller statues using ropes but officers at the scene fought with the protesters to stop them.

By 8 p.m., the crowd was still at the scene, but more officers appeared at the scene. Police were trying to take down the ropes around 8:15 p.m.

Just after 9 p.m., protesters again climbed the statues, put a strap around each, and pulled them down. Both were taken down within a few minutes of each other.

The group moved shortly after. The protesters tried to hang the statues from the Salisbury and Hargett street signs. Rain began moving through the area just before 9:45 p.m., but the group didn’t disperse much.

Around 10 p.m., a group of protesters surrounded a Raleigh police cruiser and walked it backward down Fayetteville Street.

