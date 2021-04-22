Protest planned for 2nd night in Elizabeth City, community demands release of body camera in fatal officer-involved shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — For the second night in a row, protests are planned in Elizabeth City to press authorities for transparency after a man was shot and killed by a Pasquotank County deputy Wednesday morning.

Protesters are demanding the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office release body camera video of the officer-involved shooting that happened on Perry Street in Elizabeth City Wednesday as authorities tried to execute a search warrant.

The shooting left a man, Andrew Brown Jr., dead at the scene. His family said he was a father to 10 children and 40 years old.

Thursday night’s protest will be the second in as many days. Crowds gathered Wednesday night as City Council met for an emergency meeting in Elizabeth City to discuss the shooting, then protesters peacefully marched around the city until clearing out around 10 p.m.

Demonstrators on Wednesday said they would protest again on Thursday night if the sheriff’s office hadn’t yet released body camera video from the shooting.

Thursday’s protest was set to begin around 5 p.m. and start at the sheriff’s office. It was expected to then head to the Camden Bridge.

Officials from both the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and Elizabeth City Police Department warned drivers that some roads and the Camden Causeway Bridge may be closed as protesters moved through the area.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office said they were anticipating some delays or closures of the Camden Causeway Bridge beginning around 5 p.m.

“The Camden Sheriff’s Office urges each of you who travel US158 during the afternoon/evening hours to utilize alternate routes to Elizabeth City/Pasquotank County beginning at 4 PM until further notice. We will have a message board located on US158 near the old Shell Station advising motorist of delays,” the Camden County Sheriff’s Office said.

Process to release body camera video

According to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, special agents are continuing their work in the shooting investigation.

However, the bureau added that it’s not its decision as to when and how body camera video is released.

In a news release, the NC State Bureau of Investigation said body-worn video can only be released after a court order under North Carolina law.

“Any requests as it relates to the release of such video should be directed to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office or the District Attorney’s Office,” the NC State Bureau of Investigation said.

As far as other information on the investigation, the bureau said it understands “the need for transparency and will release what information we can when we’re able to release it.”