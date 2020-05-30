Protest over George Floyd’s death planned in Raleigh Saturday afternoon

A chain portrait of George Floyd is part of the memorial for him, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, near the site of the arrest of Floyd who died in police custody Monday night in Minneapolis after video shared online by a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A protest is scheduled Saturday afternoon in Raleigh over the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

The event is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. in front of the courthouse on Fayetteville Street.

Organizers are calling the event A National Day of Action — Justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and lives cut short by Raleigh and Durham police departments.

Wake County closed their downtown buildings early Friday after hearing rumors of a protest taking place Friday night. However, there were no protests in Raleigh Friday evening.

Local activists say there needs to be more conversations about the standards of policing.

“Right now the focus is so much on a police officer’s legal authority. They have a lot of discretion and what we’re going to have to do is start changing the conversation to excellent service,” said Gerald Givens, president of the Raleigh-Apex NAACP.

He says he and other local African American leaders met with Raleigh’s mayor at the beginning of May.

Givens said those conversations are a step in the right direction.

Latest Posts