Promising solution on the horizon for sewer system problems for Moyock community

MOYOCK, NC. (WAVY) — Finally a possible solution may be on the horizon for residents of Eagle Creek who are living in a plumbing nightmare.

Tuesday morning, Ten On Your Side spoke with Mike Myers, the president of Envirolink. They manage Eagle Creek’s sewer system.

Myers says they’ve helped orchestrate a deal for the current owners of the utility, Virginia Beach-based Sandler Utilities, to sell. According to Myers, Sandler has agreed to sell the system to a company Envirolink works closely with, Currituck Water and Sewer LLC.

“We have reached an agreement for the acquisition,” said Myers. “There are still some regulatory approvals that we’ll need to go through in order to make all that a reality.”

The sale comes after months of constant back-ups, and years of headaches with the system.

Back in September of this year, a plant failure caused the entire system to break down. Residents in Eagle Creek couldn’t use the sinks, showers, washing machines, or toilets in their homes for weeks.

The equipment failure was fixed, but 1-3 calls a day still come in for individual broken systems.

According to Myers, the issue is the type of system and the age of the system. Eagle Creek what’s called a vacuum sewer system, which is susceptible to failures and break-downs.

Residents want an entirely new system but that’s the owner’s, Sandler Utilities, job.

If the sale goes through, Myers says they’re looking to make a major investment in the system. Replacing it with a more reliable gravity system is on the table according to Myers.

Myers says if all goes according to plan the sale should be final in a few months. By this next year, they hope to have major improvements underway.

“Certainly sympathize with their plight and I know it’s frustrating any time you don’t have your sewer service and it’s a major inconvenience for them. We are very hopeful that we can get through the approval processes with the state as soon as possible so we can get to making the improvements out there.”

We tried to reach Sandler Utilities for this story and previous stories on the topic. We haven’t heard back at the time of publication.